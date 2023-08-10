NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 870,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 222,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,531. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

