NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $157,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.22. The company had a trading volume of 693,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.