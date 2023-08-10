NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 579,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at $38,078,834.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

