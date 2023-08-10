NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.97. 121,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,926. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.63. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

