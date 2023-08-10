NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.74. The stock had a trading volume of 113,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,341. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

