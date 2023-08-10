NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.63. 1,786,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

