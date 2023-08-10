NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 3,112,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,050,307. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

