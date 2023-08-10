NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,709,000 after acquiring an additional 175,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

TGT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.27. The company had a trading volume of 518,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

