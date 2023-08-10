NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

