NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 479,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,784,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 232,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $103.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

