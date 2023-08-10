NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE remained flat at $109.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,292,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,843. The company has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,461 shares of company stock worth $31,347,932. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.