Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nikon had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Nikon Stock Performance

Shares of NINOY stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 2,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Nikon has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Get Nikon alerts:

About Nikon

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.