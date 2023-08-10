Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 72344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Northern Graphite Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.99 million for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 104.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.48%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.