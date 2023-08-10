Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 72344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Northern Graphite Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.99 million for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 104.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.48%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.