Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $79,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.04. 342,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

