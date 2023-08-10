NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $71,417,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NovoCure stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. 1,714,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,045. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

