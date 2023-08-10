Nuvei Co. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Nuvei Stock Down 4.8 %

Nuvei stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,232. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVEI shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Nuvei by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 81,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 294,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

