NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,561,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,614,176. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.82, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.