NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells $3,155,855.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVR stock traded down $135.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6,126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,704.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,474.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $123.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

