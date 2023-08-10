NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,473.85 or 1.00007001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002243 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.