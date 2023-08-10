Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.89 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $267.75 million and $8.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.42 or 0.06270133 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00042502 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0469305 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,149,614.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.