Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Issues Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Obayashi had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Stock Performance

Obayashi stock remained flat at $8.93 during midday trading on Thursday. Obayashi has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.