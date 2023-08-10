Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Issues Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Obayashi had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter.
Obayashi Stock Performance
Obayashi stock remained flat at $8.93 during midday trading on Thursday. Obayashi has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.25.
Obayashi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Obayashi
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.