Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $7.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.44. 681,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,973. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $429.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.