Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,293 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $146,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.9 %

ODFL traded down $7.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.44. 681,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,973. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

