Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 316,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.76. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $11.15.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.