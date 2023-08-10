Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OLK stock remained flat at $15.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 110,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 778,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

