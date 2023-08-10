Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OLK stock remained flat at $15.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 110,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.76.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
