ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.50 million-$38.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.77 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.02-$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

ON24 Stock Down 2.9 %

ONTF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,541. ON24 has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $308.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 39,223 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $351,438.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 39,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $351,438.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $157,847.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,366.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,280 shares of company stock worth $1,481,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1,361.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 208,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 16.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ON24 by 626.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 665,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

