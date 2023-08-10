OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 15,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.