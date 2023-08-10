ONUS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.73 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, ONUS has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ONUS coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001954 BTC on exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $56.73 million and approximately $5.54 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.58443192 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

