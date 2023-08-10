OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 6.5% After Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. 859,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,327,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,781,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,422,683.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday.

OPKO Health Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.