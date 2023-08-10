Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 3.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. grew its position in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

