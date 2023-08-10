Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 20,934 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,934 shares during the period. BRT Apartments makes up approximately 6.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.76% of BRT Apartments worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 89.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 19,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,000. The company has a market capitalization of $371.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of March 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 29 multi-family properties with 8,201 units in 11 states.

