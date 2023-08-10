Oppenheimer Cuts Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Price Target to $17.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TH stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 210,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,675. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 945,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 843,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 190,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
