Oppenheimer Lowers Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $35.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,492. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $615.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

