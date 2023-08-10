Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

LOW traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $220.94. 512,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,901. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.