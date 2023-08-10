Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $7.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $82,918.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $82,918.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 88,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 215.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

