Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.30

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 260134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSI shares. Eight Capital set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Osino Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
