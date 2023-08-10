Oslo Asset Management AS Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oslo Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy makes up approximately 15.4% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.19% of PDC Energy worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 60,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $725,614 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE remained flat at $73.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $82.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

