OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,792 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 62.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after buying an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,509,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. 343,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

