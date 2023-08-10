OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.