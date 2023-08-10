OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys New Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 254,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

