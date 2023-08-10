OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.85. 1,002,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,323. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

