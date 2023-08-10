OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,238 shares of company stock worth $28,988,540 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.30. 1,348,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

