OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.73. 1,412,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average of $175.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile



Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

