OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.35. 2,269,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

