OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,553 shares of company stock worth $1,620,723. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,116. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

