OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $166.66. The company had a trading volume of 346,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,423. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,124 shares of company stock worth $8,495,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

