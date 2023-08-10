OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $276,000 Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in BP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 947,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 583,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

BP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 3,343,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

