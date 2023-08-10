OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lennox International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.74. The stock had a trading volume of 190,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,243. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.97 and a 1 year high of $382.40.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.