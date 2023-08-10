OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 280,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,923. The company has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.