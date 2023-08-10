OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.29. 275,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,635. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

